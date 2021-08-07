Cancel
Boomer Inspired Trivia Games

By Francesca Mercurio
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new trivia game, Boom Again, has recently hit the market and is designed to let help baby boomers relive their fondest memories. The board game consists of 2,200 questions that have to do with the culture and experiences lived out by baby boomers. The game is ideal for anyone...

Video GamesTrustedReviews

How to preorder Playdate: Get the Game Boy inspired console with a crank

Playdate, the adorable new handheld console with some serious Game Boy vibes can soon be yours if you follow these steps to preorder. As an ode to classic old school gaming and a chance for players (and indie developers) to experience something entirely new, the Playdate has certainly piqued a lot of interest in the gaming community. So much interest in fact that the company has managed to sell out the initial batch of 20,000 Playdate consoles already.
Hobbiesscetv.org

Pirates of the Carolinas! Trivia Quiz

Ahoy, mates! Did you know that South Carolina shares close ties with some of the most famous (or infamous) pirates throughout world history? August is International Pirate Month, and this week’s quiz will test your savvy on pirate trivia, and their connections to the Palmetto State!. Interested in learning more?...
Boomer Magazine

Jumble Puzzles with Blue Collar Clues

Build your brain with these Jumble puzzles with blue collar clues. Mental exercises like the Jumble puzzles with blue collar clues can expand vocabulary, strengthen word recall, improve working memory, and keep your brain in tip-top shape, throughout your life. You can actively work to strengthen your mind by learning new languages and skills, practicing long-held skills, gaining new knowledge, and engaging your brain in many other ways.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Button City is an Adorable Tale of friendship & Arcade Gaming

Of all the trends that’ve been running rampant throughout the gaming industry, the wholesome games wave has far and away been the easiest to get behind. Bolstered by a community of like-minded developers and the advent of showcases like the annual Wholesome Direct, the last few years have seen a rise in studios that make coziness and good vibes central pillars of their design philosophies.
Gamblingcnyhomepage.com

The best Monopoly game

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Monopoly is one of the most well-known and played board games around. This game has withstood the test of time, thanks to its countless updates and special editions throughout the years. If you’re a Monopoly mega-fan, you’ve likely wondered which version of the game is the best. Although every edition of Monopoly has its pros and cons, some stand out for their unique themes, rules and popularity.
Video Gamesvelillum.com

Online trivia game: Online knowledge for kids

I don’t know you, but I love playing online games after I have done the work that I have to do. And online trivia games are as fun as they challenge your online knowledge for kids. I play crosswords every day. It is the same as printing a puzzle and completing it with a pencil. But online, I’m really starting to enjoy trivia games.
Variety

Celebrate the Next Phase of ‘Jeopardy’ With These Trivia Games and Merch

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Jeopardy” is getting a major shakeup. After months of guest hosts who rotated through temporary gigs on the iconic game show since Alex Trebek’s death, Sony Pictures is reported to be in advanced negotiations to bring on Mike Richards as a permanent host. The news has brought mixed reactions online, with some disappointed that the show didn’t decide to hire Levar Burton, the beloved actor,...
Video GamesComicBook

Disney Reveals Free Guy Posters Inspired By Video Games

Free Guy posters inspired by video games have been revealed by Disney. A bunch of modern favorites is represented with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Among Us. Over on the massive player base side of things we have Minecraft. No listing of 3D games would be complete with Super Mario 64. So, there’s a lot to choose from with all that going on. For those who are not aware, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in a massively multiplayer online game. All of this video-gamey business is absolutely normal for the tone and style of the film. People are excited for this movie as it will be a strong bellwether for whatever else will happen to theaters this year. Check out Disney’s post down below for yourselves.
Comicsinputmag.com

One of the best manga-inspired fighting games out now is 90% off

Some of the greatest moments in Naruto history boil down to individual matchups: Naruto fighting Pain, Kakashi against Obito, and Madara versus Might Guy are just a handful of examples. With all of that being said, there are a number of battle sequences that involve more of a team-based structure. This aspect of the manga is what Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker leans into.
Video Gamesdjmag.com

Beat Codes: new electronic music inspired by video games

We’ve all heard the well-worn adage that “if Pac-Man had affected us as kids, we’d all be running around in dark rooms, munching pills and listening to repetitive electronic music”, and yes: it’s a well-observed one-liner, but we chuckle (or not), and move on. What’s more interesting and worthy of closer attention is how those same computer games have gone on to inspire an entire generation of innovative electronic producers, many of whom are exploring a rich and diverse sonic landscape somewhere between cutting-edge experimentation and heart-tugging nostalgia: fertile ground indeed if you’re into music that makes you both dance and well-up at the same time.
TravelNews 12

On the Spot: Travel trivia

The summer is the perfect time to take a vacation. News 12's Lily Stolzberg put people on the spot about traveling.
Hobbieseugenedailynews.com

Trivia at Tap & Growler

Come play trivia at Tap & Growler every Wednesday evening in August and September. All members of the winning team will get a free growler fill each week (capped at $75 per team). Kick back and enjoy craft beer and wine while seeing what you know!
Video Gamesstlouisnews.net

SUPER BUDDHA'S GAMING INSPIRED NFT DROPS

New River Fine Art announces Super Buddha's 3 new gaming inspired NFT's dropping on August 13th in partnership with Blockparty.co and Market Art + Design Hamptons. Internationally acclaimed artist Super Buddha, who splits his time between Miami and Shanghai, has garnered quite the star-studded list of collectors, admirers, and advocates. From musical artists such as Tory Lanez and Swae Lee; to business tycoon, Gianluca Vacchi; and boxing superstar, Floyd Mayweather these celebrities add superstar importance to an already incredible collector-base. Now, fine art collectors and crypto investors alike have the opportunity to collect Super Buddha's 3 new NFT's which will drop on Blockparty.co and debut at Art Market Hamptons August 13th with an in-person appearance by the artist.
GamesRadar+

WarioWare-inspired horror game Spookware gets a late August release date

For folks who love WarioWare-style madcap minigame collections, the next month just got at least 90% spookier. Before WarioWare: Get It Together hits Nintendo Switch on September 10 with a new, co-op friendly take on microgame action, Spookware will debut the first of four episodes on Steam on August 26. What is Spookware, you may ask? It's like if all of WarioWare's games were about assembling skeletons out of bones or sawing some dude's head off and other horror stuff. It sounds grim, but it looks like its video nasty VHS aesthetic is counterbalanced with just enough goofiness to keep you laughing at least as much as you're shivering.
SportsRed Bluff Daily News

Inspirational stories emerge from Olympic Games

Have you been watching the Olympics? I am not glued to it like I have been in the past, but it’s fun catching the highlights. The Simone Biles story has been incredible. This amazing woman, whom gravity does not appear to affect, got the “twisties.” She could no longer tell the difference between up and down.
Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

Springfield natives compete on a Game Show Network trivia show

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Two Springfield natives competed in a trivia game show on the Game Show Network for a chance to win $10,000. Amaya Askew and Tyler Sederwall were contestants for the game show, Common Knowledge. Their team must answer multiple-choice questions for the chance to win $10,000. Askew and...
NBANBC Sports

Steph loved Olympics trash talk, inspired for 2024 Games

Steph Curry got to be a fan this summer, watching former and current teammates Kevin Durant and Draymond Green bring home the gold medal for Team USA at the Olympics. Curry -- who opted not to join the Olympic team this summer -- enjoyed watching some of the league's best players compete against top-tier talent around the world.
HobbiesWANE-TV

Best Hasbro games

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hasbro is one of the biggest names in board games, and they have a great selection of exciting titles. With classics like Clue, Battleship and Connect 4, alongside new games like Speak Out and Deer Pong, there’s plenty of fun games to pick from. By comparing Hasbro’s most popular games, you’ll get a clear picture of which one is best for you.

