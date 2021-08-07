Boomer Inspired Trivia Games

Free Guy posters inspired by video games have been revealed by Disney. A bunch of modern favorites is represented with Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Among Us. Over on the massive player base side of things we have Minecraft. No listing of 3D games would be complete with Super Mario 64. So, there’s a lot to choose from with all that going on. For those who are not aware, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in a massively multiplayer online game. All of this video-gamey business is absolutely normal for the tone and style of the film. People are excited for this movie as it will be a strong bellwether for whatever else will happen to theaters this year. Check out Disney’s post down below for yourselves.