Pittsburgh-Cincinnati Runs

Stephenson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over Atlanta. Stephenson took Edgar Santana deep in the ninth inning for his seventh homer of the year. He also picked up a double and a single en route to a season-best six total bases. It's been perhaps overshadowed by the breakouts of teammates Jesse Winker and Jonathan India, and the second-half resurgence of veteran Joey Votto, but the 24-year-old Stephenson has emerged as an important bat in the Reds lineup, slashing .287/.373/.429 with 35 RBI in 295 plate appearances.