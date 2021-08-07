Frontier Airlines mandates employee vaccinations effective Oct. 1

DENVER– Frontier Airlines announced its company and fleet-wide policy today that all direct employees must be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus by Friday, Oct. 1. Barry Biffle, president and CEO, said, “Safety is of the utmost importance at Frontier and we need to take every step possible for us to keep our teams safe, protect the operation and protect our passengers. The time has come to do what we can to help put an end to COVID-19.”