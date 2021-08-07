Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

Brazil Olympic skateboarding is tropical fairytale for girls

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vHo2q_0bKT0fq700

No matter how much 9-year-old Brazilian Nicole Amaro pleaded with her dad to let her skateboard, Deivison wasn’t swayed. He was afraid she'd get hurt, and held his ground.

Then, when things seemed hopeless, the impossible happened: Brazil was visited by a fairy.

Nicknamed Fadinha, or “Little Fairy” in Portuguese, 13-year-old Rayssa Leal became an overnight sensation after winning the silver medal in the Olympics ’s inaugural skateboarding competition. The board flips, slides and grinds of Brazil’s youngest-ever medalist drew as much acclaim as her braces-filled smile and happy-go-lucky vibe — perhaps best embodied by her shuffling “fairy dance” while waiting to take her final run.

And back home, something magical happened. From Brazil’s posh neighborhoods to its working-class favelas, in skateparks and empty parking lots, a skateboarding frenzy has taken hold.

“My parents were worried, it took time for them to agree. But when they watched the Olympics, they realized it’s a great sport,” Amaro told The Associated Press at a skatepark in Sao Caetano do Sul, a wealthy city in Sao Paulo’s metropolitan region. She was receiving her first two-hour lesson and wobbling on her board – with the blessing of a watchful Deivison. Eight other girls and young women, aged between 4 and 20, also rode around.

Eduardo Braz, a former pro skateboarder who owns the skatepark, said he used to receive messages from one or two girls seeking classes on normal days before the Tokyo Olympics. Now, there are usually 20 reaching out to him, eager to learn.

“We nearly closed because of the pandemic,” Braz said. “Rayssa was a gift. Many girls used to feel a little shy around boys, but now things will be different for them.”

Brazilians were first introduced to Rayssa Leal in 2015, when a video showed the then 7-year-old attempting a heelflip over three stairs while wearing a blue dress. She tumbled twice, but on the third attempt — wearing wings — stuck the landing. American skateboard legend Tony Hawk shared the clip on social media, and what he called her “fairytale heelflip” went viral.

Hawk and Leal have since struck up a bond, and on her social media — where her number of followers has surged into the millions — she affectionately calls him Tio Toninho, or “Little Uncle Tony.” They met up in Tokyo and he joined her while she trained.

Upon her return to Maranhao state in Brazil's poorer northeastern region, she was surprised to find a new mural painted on her school’s walls. It shows her mid-air doing a heelflip, and says “if you can dream, you can make it happen.''

Leal isn’t Brazil’s first female skateboarder, and pioneers – like her own idol, 32-year-old Leticia Bufoni – struggled to break in and gain acceptance. When Bufoni was 10, her dad snapped her board in half in an attempt to put an abrupt end to her hobby.

“I cried for hours,” she said in a press conference after competing in Tokyo. “He thought girls shouldn’t skate, because he had never seen a woman skate before.”

After Leal’s Olympic showing, no Brazilian parent can claim that again.

Professional skateboarder Sandro Dias said interest among girls that was growing before Leal’s medal has since exploded. He has organized a training camp to discover new talent outside Sao Paulo for over a decade and, among 60 participants in each session, there were only ever a couple of girls.

“Then we had 14 girls in the last one, before the Olympics, and we were so impressed. Now I've just stopped counting; there are just too many girls keen to come!” said Dias. Young people “want sports that reflect a lifestyle. And that’s what Rayssa brought.”

The sales of popular sporting goods company Netshoes started skyrocketing hours after Leal won her medal, and on the first full day afterward jumped 80% from the same day the prior week. Its best-selling item? The sneakers Leal wore during her Olympic runs. Sales of starter skateboards have surged, too, according to a spokesperson.

A brand new skateboard costs about 240 Brazilian reais, which is about $45. A used one could cost less than 100 reais, or under $20.

In Rio de Janeiro, Rennan Leta gave his stepdaughter Maria Clara a skateboard for Christmas last year, but she had only used it once. Few places near their home have smooth pavement, so the board collected dust by the washing machine.

Rayssa’s performance in Tokyo reignited the 8-year-old's interest and the next day she set out to find to place to skate so she could “join the little fairy team,” Leta, a 26-year-old coordinator of a nonprofit, told the AP in a message. He filmed Maria Clara skating unsteadily and put it on Twitter, joking that she was training for the 2028 Olympics.

“The 'little fairy' effect is enormous!” he wrote at the time. Two weeks later, she's riding down declines with perfect balance.

Skateboard mania has also reached one of Rio’s most famous favelas, Cidade de Deus, which is dominated by drug traffickers and was made famous by the 2002 film City of God.

It’s a far cry from the well-to-do city where Amaro’s dad is paying for her lessons. But 8-year-old Ana Júlia dos Santos was able to start skateboarding a year ago, thanks to social project CDD Skate Arte, which works to empower children and prevent them from getting mixed up in trouble. Most are girls.

She watched Leal win her medal, and since then has been skating every day.

“I want to be just like Rayssa Leal, the little fairy of skateboarding, and win medals,” dos Santos said, wearing an old black helmet with a pink chinstrap, her only protection.

Dos Santos's mom, Ingrid, told the AP that she has overcome her concern at seeing her daughter wipe out, and now is fully on board.

————

Follow Savarese and Pollastri on Twitter, at @MSavarese and @T—Pollastri

———

AP producer Diarlei Rodrigues and writer David Biller contributed to this report from Rio de Janeiro.

Comments / 0

ABC News

ABC News

365K+
Followers
94K+
Post
184M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Hawk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboarding#Skateboards#Brazil Olympic#The Associated Press#Sul#Brazilians#American#Maranhao#Netshoes#Ap#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
SportsKESQ

Local skateboarders react to the sport’s Olympic debut

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics featured skateboarding for the first time. Some local valley skateboarders said its debut is a big deal. Team USA made history when skateboarder Jagger Eaton was awarded the first Olympic Skateboarding medal in history. He won a bronze medal in the men's street competition. According to...
SportsESPN

Aussie Keegan Palmer wins Olympic skateboarding gold

Keegan Palmer didn't just win skateboarding gold, he obliterated the opposition in doing so to become Australia's first medallist in the sport's Olympic debut in Tokyo. Palmer dominated the men's park final, his best two rides both good enough to win gold when one was all he needed, the 18-year-old becoming the youngest Australian to win a medal in Tokyo.
Worldchatsports.com

Spain to face Brazil in Olympics final

La Roja have set up a clash against the 2016 gold medalists by beating the tournament hosts after extra time. Spain will face Brazil in the Olympics Men's football final after penalty and extra time drama in the semi-finals. La Roja booked their spot in the showpiece event by beating...
Soccerchatsports.com

Brazil beat Mexico on penalties to reach Olympic final

Brazil, Mexico, Gabriel Martinelli, Olympic Games, Richarlison, Dani Alves, Saitama, Carlos Gabriel Rodríguez, Arsenal F.C., association football at the Summer Olympics. Brazil beat Mexico 4-1 on penalties in their men's Olympic football semifinal in Saitama on Tuesday following a 0-0 draw after extra-time. The match was a repeat of the...
SportsRochester Sentinel

Tony Hawk delighted skateboarding is in Olympics

Tony Hawk thinks it is "super exciting" that skateboarding is now an Olympic sport. The 53-year-old skateboarder - who turned professional when he was just 14 years old - was thrilled to be part of NBC's broadcasting team covering the event for the first time at Tokyo 2020, though he admitted it was a "little strange" because coronavirus restrictions meant the event took place without a crowd.
Beauty & FashionNYLON

The Best Skateboarding Style Moments From The Tokyo Olympics

Skateboarding just made history at the Tokyo Olympics. Not only did the sport make its official debut, but the events were dominated by some of the youngest athletes to date, including a few 13-year-olds who shred their way to winning medals for their respective countries. Their tricks, bails, and overall...
Swimming & SurfingInternational Business Times

Australian Skateboarder Stuns At Olympics As US Slump On The Track

The USA suffered deep disappointment on the track at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday while Australian teen Keegan Palmer flew to a stunning skateboarding gold medal. The USA men's basketball team beat Australia 97-78 thanks to 23 points from Kevin Durant to reach a fourth consecutive final where they will face France, who stunned the Americans in their opening match.
Brazil, INclarindaherald.com

Olympic gold medalist inspires new generation in Brazil

Italo Ferreira won surfing's first ever gold medal at the Olympics, but if the reaction in his home town is anything to go by, it won't be the last for Brazil, one of the world's top surf nations and a place where a generation of youngsters are at home on the waves.
SportsThe Independent

Olympics skateboarding schedule: When will Sky Brown perform?

Skateboarding has proved a surprise hit so far at the Tokyo Olympics with the men and women’s street events both producing Japanese winners, to the delight of the local media and officials lucky enough to get inside the skatepark to witness them. Skating is making its Olympic debut and it...
MusicCNET

When and how to watch skateboarding at the Tokyo Olympics

Skateboarding has been huge at the Tokyo Olympics but we still have more to come. Namely, the park section. The women's park event is taking place. Here's what you need to know... When and where are the skateboarding events?. Olympic skateboarders will compete in Tokyo at the Aomi Urban Sports...
SportsWKBW-TV

Olympic skateboarding event featured battle of the teenagers

TOKYO — TOKYO - Sky Brown, a 13-year-old from Great Britain, prevented a Japanese sweep in women's park skateboarding. The self-taught skateboarder claimed the bronze medal in the Olympic event, behind Japan's Sakura Yosozumi, 19, and Kokona Hiraki, who is 12 years old. The medalists have a combined age of...
SportsThe Guardian

Sky Brown helps ramp up UK girls’ interest in skateboarding

Thirteen-year-old’s Olympic bronze medal adds to boom in number of people picking up a board. Millions watched as Sky Brown flew around the Olympic skatepark in Tokyo this week. Not only did the performance earn a bronze medal for the 13-year-old, it also sparked a newfound interest in the sport, with more people flocking to skate shops and searching online for skateboarding lessons.

Comments / 0

Community Policy