Total of $5 billion in relief will support a safe and sustained return to school. HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania will receive $1.6 billion in one-time pandemic relief to support the safe and sustained return to in-person learning after the U.S. Department of Education (USDE) approved Pennsylvania’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) plan. With the additional $1.6 billion, the state will have received a total of $5 billion in ARP ESSER funds to help Pre-K to 12 schools and equitably expand opportunities for students who need it most, particularly those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.