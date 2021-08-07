Elaine Thompson-Herah

Four of the 100m women’s final field will duke it out for the 200m crown after the expected favourites blitzed their respective semi-finals to set up another mouth-watering sprint clash in the Olympic Stadium.Newly crowned 100m championElaine Thompson-Herah breezed through the second heat with a 21.66 that could have had a bit shaved off. She blitzed around the bend in lane nine and, with about 30m to go, had a good look across the line to see where the rest were at. Comfortably ahead, she turned down the jets and still managed to cross over to match her personal...