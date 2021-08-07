Cancel
Live Nation Will Allow Artists To Require COVID Vaccine Or Negative Test For Entry Into Their Shows

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 6 days ago
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Planning on going to a concert at a Live Nation venue?

You may be required to show proof that you’ve got your COVID vaccine.

The largest promoter and operator of concert venues in the country, Live Nation has announced that they will allow artists to require attendees to show either proof of a COVID vaccine or a negative test prior to being allowed into their shows.

According to a “best practices” document circulated to artist teams, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino says that they have put together a plan that will allow artists to implement the requirements if they choose, and cited last weekend’s Lollapalooza as a successful implementation of their model.

“We are working to ensure we are reopening in the best way possible for staff, artists, crew, fans, and communities at large.

Our teams have worked together to put new processes in place so that artists doing shows with Live Nation in the U.S. can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or show a negative test result for entry, where permitted by law.

We believe this is a great model, and we have already implemented this successfully at many major shows including Lollapalooza.

We know people are eager to return to live events and we hope these measures encourage even more people to get vaccinated.

That is the number one thing anyone can do to take care of those around them and we are encouraging as many shows as possible to adopt this model.”

And in addition to the policy allowing artists to require vaccines or negative COVID tests, Live Nation also announced that they will require all US employees to be vaccinated to enter one of the company’s events, venues or offices.

From the letter circulated by the CEO:

“Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together.”

It obviously remains to be seen how many artists will require vaccinations or negative tests for their shows, but with COVID cases going up around the country, we’ve already seen a few artists starting to require vaccinations for attendees.

Jason Isbell is requiring fans who attend his upcoming show at the famous Cain’s Ballroom to be vaccinated or show a negative test taken within 72 hours of the concert.

And American Aquarium recently took to social media to defend venues hosting their shows that are screening attendees.

With more cities and states re-implementing restrictions and mask mandates, and artists like Garth Brooks already talking about pausing their tour with the recent surge, it seems inevitable that we’ll start to see more artists taking advantage of Live Nation’s policy in order to keep from having to cancel shows this time around.

So if you were hoping to catch a show but you don’t plan on getting vaccinated, you may want to pay attention to the latest requirements – because you just may not get in.

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Scientist goes viral for effortlessly debunking Covid vaccine misinformation being spread on TikTok

A scientist has gone viral for combatting another virus – misinformation surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Posting on TikTok, Tracy, who says she is a retired college professor and holds a PhD in microbiology and immunology creates duets with people who are spreading misinformation and addresses their points in turn to show people why they are demonstrably false.
POTUSNewsweek

Former Biden Adviser Suggests Making Unvaccinated People Pay for Their Own COVID Testing

Andy Slavitt, a former senior adviser to President Joe Biden's coronavirus response team, is suggesting that unvaccinated people begin paying for their own testing. Appearing on CNN Thursday night, Slavitt said workplaces and schools should consider mandating people be fully inoculated against COVID-19 or get a negative test result every single day.
Public HealthIFLScience

Canada Fines Two American Travelers $20,000 Each For Fake COVID-19 Vaccine And Test Documents

Two people have been lumped with a hefty fine after traveling from the US to Canada using forged vaccine certificates and fake COVID-19 test results. The Public Health Agency of Canada says the two passengers arrived in Toronto from the US the week of July 18, 2021. Upon realizing the travelers provided false information related to proof of vaccination credentials and pre-departure tests, officials were forced to slap both travelers with four fines — totaling a fairly unpleasant $19,720 each.
USA Today

Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 performances over COVID-19 concerns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stevie Nicks canceled appearances at five music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns, she said in a statement Tuesday. Nicks had been scheduled to headline one day each of BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September. In October, she was to have played two days of the Austin City Limits Music Festival and one day of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. (Organizers announced Sunday that the New Orleans jazz festival would not be returning this year after all, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in Louisiana.)
Worldtravelmole.com

France passes law requiring vaccine pass to dine at restaurants

France has passed a law requiring diners in restaurants to produce proof of vaccination with a health pass. It is also required for long distance domestic travel on public transport. The government also mandated vaccinations for all healthcare and other essential workers. A printed or digital pass is required to...
Public Healthdancingastronaut.com

Live Nation issues ‘best practices’ document, allowing artists to dictate COVID-19 event protocol

In the wake of a somewhat turbulent return to live music as COVID-19 variants spread, entertainment giant, Live Nation has divulged that it will now allow artists to assert whether or not they will require negative COVID-19 tests or vaccinations at their shows in a recently issued “best practices” document. Already implementing the new strategy at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino shared his full-fledged belief in the enactment of the new policies. “Our business and our industry is about uniting people and vaccines are one of the greatest tools for making sure that everyone can continue to enjoy live music together,” shared Rapino.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Jason Isbell announces COVID rules

Jason Isbell has made it compulsory that all audience members of his shows are vaccinated against COVID-19. The 42-year-old singer has threatened to pull out of any concerts in which the venues don't make it a requirement for fans to prove they've received both injections against coronavirus or have had a recent negative result.
Public HealthPosted by
Big Frog 104

AEG Presents to Require Proof of Vaccination at Upcoming Events

AEG Presents has announced that it will require proof of vaccination in order to gain entrance to its live events moving forward. Billboard reports that AEG Presents, which is the concert and live events wing of AEG, announced on Thursday (Aug. 12) that it will require all fans and staff in attendance at its club venues, concert theaters and festival events to furnish proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Public HealthStereogum

AEG Presents To Require Full COVID Vaccination At Concerts & Festivals Starting In October

As the delta variant threatens the live music industry’s planned return to normalcy, artists and promoters have been instituting various policies intended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at concerts and festivals. Many have adopted something similar to Jason Isbell’s policy requiring proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test from within the previous 48 to 72 hours. But the gargantuan promoter AEG Presents just took it a step further: Starting Oct. 1, the company’s events will require full vaccination for entry, with no exception for negative test results.
Public HealthPeople

Companies That Are Requiring Employees to Get Fully Vaccinated Before Returning to Work

As the world monitors the rise of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, more businesses are mandating the vaccine as part of employee return-to-office requirements. Companies that aimed to have employees back in offices by fall have had to adapt their return-to-office plans due to the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. The strain has become the most common COVID strain in the U.S. as of July, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and continues to affect Americans, particularly in areas with high densities of unvaccinated people.
Sciencetalesbuzz.com

Deadly Lambda Covid-19 variant could be vaccine-resistant

As the US struggles to suppress the rapidly advancing coronavirus Delta variant, new evidence has emerged that the latest Lambda mutation — ravaging parts of South America — won’t be slowed by vaccines. In a July 28 report appearing on bioRxiv, where the study awaits peer review prior to getting...
RestaurantsEater

A Running List of NYC Restaurants and Bars Requiring Proof of Vaccination

It’s happening again: COVID-19 case counts are rising, fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant. Last week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new mask guidelines due to the case uptick; and on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio and NYC health officials said that they are now “strongly recommending” mask-wearing indoors in public settings, regardless of vaccination status, especially if there’s a possibility of interacting with unvaccinated individuals.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.

