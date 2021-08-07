Tallahassee Hispanic Theater hosts 4th Annual Micro Theater Festival

The Tallahassee Hispanic Theater is hosting its Fourth Annual Micro Theater Festival the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7.

The festival is being presented live Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Carriage House in Goodwood Museum and Gardens.

The event is being billed as: "Enjoy five short Hispanic plays, performed in English, Hispanic music and food and drinks."

The audience will enjoy a series of 15 to 20-minute plays written by Hispanic playwrights, performed in English. Some of these plays will be presented in English for the first time and one of them is an adaptation of a Mexican short story by a local writer.

This year the festival will be featuring live music by local musicians Panayotis (Paddy) League, who will be performing Brazilian popular music, bossa nova and samba, and Charles Santiago who will be performing Hispanic guitar music.

The audience will have the opportunity to enjoy drinks and Hispanic food provided by Tally Arepas (available for purchase) before and throughout the event.

Due to the increasing cases of COVID-19, and following the CDC recommendations, THT will be requiring the audience to wear masks. Masks will be provided.

