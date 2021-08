It' been a year to remember--and then some. Nothing, in any regard, has felt particularly "normal" and if there was ever a need to remember that sometimes, you've just got to go with the flow--this is it for us. If you have been here in the Treasure Valley for at least a year or two, you'll definitely be able to talk to your kids and grandkids one day about the impacts of these past several months. The elephant in the room, of course, is COVID-19 and how the Treasure Valley shut down like we have never seen in modern history. Throw in some crazy stuff like an intense earthquake last spring and a blistering hot summer and the craziness continues.