NPR's International Desk is taking us to some captivating places we might long to visit in this time of restricted travel - today a Russian institution, the dacha. Now, the word means summer house, but Russians will tell you a dacha is much more than just an escape from the city. Life at the dacha is a state of mind. Reporting from - where else? - his in-laws' dacha 80 miles from Moscow, here's NPR's Lucian Kim.