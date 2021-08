The Minnesota Twins are just 44-62 at the moment, residing in the basement of the AL Central. They spent last week trading away a cornerstone starter in Jose Berrios, dumped JA Happ and Hansel Robles to whomever would have them, and formally had star CF Byron Buxton rebuff their attempts to sign him long-term while injured. That all happened after they traded away Nelson Cruz to Tampa and lost both Alex Kirilloff and Taylor Rogers to the injured list.