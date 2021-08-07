How 'The Green Knight' Makeup Team Transformed Actor Ralph Ineson

‘The Green Knight’ is a fantasy drama film directed by David Lowery that stars Dev Patel as Sir Gawain, a young, ambitious knight from the court of King Arthur who sets out on a daring quest to confront the eponymous knight, who appears in the form of a gigantic tree-like creature. The film is set in the medieval period and tells an enchanting story of courage, chivalry, and temptation. Considering the popularity of stories from the medieval period featuring shining, armor-clad knights, it is natural to wonder whether the film has any connections to reality. If you are curious to find out the same, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything we know about the inspiration behind the movie.