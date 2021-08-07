Drinking Water Advisory in effect for customers of SIRWA

(Creston, Iowa) – Customers of SIRWA (Southwest Iowa Rural Water Association) were placed under a drinking water advisory, Friday. SIRWA recommended their customers boil the water before using for drinking, or to use an alternative source, following a problem in the distribution system, which lost pressure, Friday. The system has been repaired, repressurized, and bacteria samples will be collected. The advisory is a precaution until bacterial sample results are available. You will be notified when the results are available and the advisory is lifted. The system is working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the situation.