Small SC cities and towns waiting on millions of dollars in federal relief funds
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Some municipalities in South Carolina with a population less than 50,000 people are waiting on some federal COVID-19 relief funds. In total, they’re receiving about $430 million from the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund included in the American Rescue Plan signed into law by Congress in March. The Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) said about 250 of these municipalities will receive some money.www.fox46.com
