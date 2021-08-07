Small SC cities and towns waiting on millions of dollars in federal relief funds

The General Assembly approved a package of amendments to the 2021 Appropriations Act on August 9 to appropriate federal relief funding that is being provided to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Governor signed the budget bill on August 10, so the revisions are now in effect. The revised budget appropriates approximately $3.2 billion in flexible State Fiscal Recovery Fund dollars in FY 2022, leaving approximately $1.1 billion available for future use (the budget proposes to set aside approximately $354 million for the 2022-2024 biennium, although this planned spending may be revisited in the 2022 legislative session). In addition, the budget appropriates approximately $5.7 billion in grant funding that is targeted for certain specific purposes (for example, Emergency Rental Assistance funding).