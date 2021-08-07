Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Sam Steel, Isac Lundestrom re-sign with Ducks

By Josh Erickson
Posted by 
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a85xx_0bKSvdrY00
Sam Steel is one of the Ducks players who accepted his qualifying offer. Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

More players have accepted their qualifying offers on Friday, as Sam Steel and Isac Lundestrom will stay with the Anaheim Ducks organization for at least one more season. CapFriendly reports the one-year, two-way deals are both worth $874,125 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the minor league level.

Steel’s had trouble converting on his potential at the NHL level so far in his young career. Still 23 years old, Steel’s scored exactly six goals in each of his three NHL seasons. His 45 points in 129 career games aren’t exactly concerning, but Steel’s really struggled defensively at times, especially this past season. Those defensive struggles led to the lowest usage of his career this season, as he was playing just 14:32 per game. There’s still plenty of track left for the 2016 30th overall pick, though, and he’ll attempt to push for an elevated role with the Ducks next season.

Lundestrom is in a similar situation, except he’s younger and has less NHL experience. The lack of a true breakout from either player is likely a contributing factor to the matching deals. Lundestrom’s tallied just 15 points in 71 career games, though, including his first career NHL goal this season. Drafted 23rd overall in 2018, Lundestrom’s still shown flashes of potential and reliability at the NHL level. He’ll likely push for a spot in Anaheim’s top-six forward group next season and develop further into the two-way forward the team expects him to be.

Comments / 0

Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

280
Followers
1K+
Post
97K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Steel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Anaheim Ducks#Capfriendly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Anaheim Ducks
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Sam Steel must take big step forward with Ducks next season

While the Anaheim Ducks continue to integrate young players into their lineup, not all will have a linear path with their development. While the likes of Max Comtois and Troy Terry performed well with the Ducks this year, one key young forward who had a fairly disappointing season was Sam Steel.
NHLSports Illustrated

Could the Wild Trade Kirill Kaprizov?

Kirill Kaprizov's contract negotiations with the Minnesota Wild took a surprising turn on Monday. Kaprizov has reportedly reached a tentative agreement on a one-year contract with KHL club CSKA Moscow worth around $10 million. That move could make the 24-year-old winger the subject of trade speculation. The Wild initially hoped...
NHLPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Lightning’s Cooper to Coach Canada in Beijing if NHL Plays

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — If NHL players are part of the Beijing Olympics in February, Canada will have a two-time Stanley Cup champion behind its bench. Hockey Canada says Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper will be the head of its provisional Olympic coaching staff. Three NHL head coaches were named assistants -- Boston’s Bruce Cassidy, Vegas’ Peter DeBoer and the New York Islanders’ Barry Trotz. Cooper led the Lightning to their second straight Stanley Cup title last month when they defeated the Montreal Canadiens in five games. NHL players were not part of the 2018 Pyeongchang Games after taking part in five straight Olympics. The schedule for the upcoming NHL season leaves room for an Olympic break, but the league says no decision has been made on whether players will compete.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Draft History – 5th Pick Overall

Welcome to a brand new series here at The Hockey Writers called “Road to the Draft.” In this series, our draft contributors will count down from 32nd overall all the way to first overall and revisit each player taken with that pick between 2010 and 2021. The focus of the...
NHLNBC Sports

PHT Morning Skate: Remembering Tony Esposito; Bylsma joins AHL Charlotte

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • “With his butterfly stance, his choice of No. 35 (unusual for a goalie of the time) and his famous quirks and quips, Tony Esposito became synonymous with the Chicago Blackhawks and one of the iconic heroes of Team Canada ’72.” [Ottawa Citizen]
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Free-agent profile: Erik Gustafsson

Can you remember the 60-point season that Erik Gustafsson had just a few years ago? It seems like a decade has passed since that 2018-19 campaign, when he scored 17 goals and 60 points for the Chicago Blackhawks, trailing only Brent Burns, Mark Giordano, Morgan Rielly, John Carlsson, and Keith Yandle in scoring among NHL defensemen. One would think the 29-year-old could call up any GM in the league and iron out a contract with that kind of upside, but now he sits on the open market without a deal two weeks into free agency.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Rangers, Wild, Oilers, Canucks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the New York Rangers have signed Igor Shesterkin. What does that mean for Alexandar Georgiev? Is a trade more likely? There are updates out of Minnesota where the pressure is mounting regarding forward Kirill Kaprizov. Apparently, he’s got a realistic offer from the KHL. What’s the status on Vancouver Canucks’ restricted free agents Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes? Finally, the Edmonton Oilers are looking at adding at least one more defenseman before training camp opens. Who are they looking at?
NHLchatsports.com

NHL News: Tony Esposito, Dan Bylsma, Dusty Imoo, Brandt Clarke and Jakub Vrana

Chicago Blackhawks: Former Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Tony Esposito passed away yesterday after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Bob Condor Seattle Kraken: The Kraken have hired Dan Bylsma to be their assistant coach with the Charlotte Checker (AHL). The Kraken share the team with the Florida Panthers. Geordie Kinnear is the team’s head coach.
NHLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lightning sign former Ducks star Corey Perry to two-year deal

The Tampa Bay Lightning are fresh off their second straight Stanley Cup and they’re already strengthening the roster for a three-peat. On Thursday, the team announced the signing of former Anaheim Ducks superstar Corey Perry, who joins the Lightning on a two-year deal. Corey Perry spent last season with the...
NHLPosted by
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks re-sign Max Comtois, Max Jones, Josh Mahura

The Anaheim Ducks signed all three of their remaining restricted free agents. Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports that Max Comtois signed a two-year deal for a total of $4.075M, Max Jones signed a three-year pact for a total of $3.885M and Josh Mahura signed a two-year deal worth $1.5MM total. Mahura’s contract will be two-way in 2021-22.
NHLNHL

Ducks Sign Rafferty, O'Regan, Pateryn and Robinson to Contracts

The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed defenseman Brogan Rafferty to a one-year, one-way contract, left wing Danny O'Regan to a two-year, two-way contract, and defenseman Greg Pateryn and right wing Buddy Robinson to one-year, two-way contracts. Rafferty, 26 (5/28/95), has appeared in...
NHLtheahl.com

Kings re-sign Andersson

The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed forward Lias Andersson to a one-year, two-way contract. Andersson recorded six goals and 11 assists for 17 points in 15 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign in 2020-21. He also netted a goal in Ontario’s lone postseason contest. In addition, Andersson skated in 23...
NHLfloridahockeynow.com

FHN Today: Sam Montembeault signs with Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers got another piece of unfinished offseason business check off Sunday as goalie Sam Montembeault signed a one-year, two-way deal. Montembeault was a restricted free agent this summer — and will be again next year — and will come to camp looking to battle for a roster spot.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Canadiens Re-Sign Artturi Lehkonen

The Canadiens have re-signed one of their pending restricted free agents, announcing the re-signing of winger Artturi Lehkonen to a one-year, $2.3MM contract. He was eligible to file for salary arbitration on Sunday. The 26-year-old has spent his entire five-year NHL career with Montreal who selected him in the second...
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Coyotes Re-Sign Cam Dineen

The Coyotes have agreed to terms with one of their remaining free agents as PuckPedia reports (Twitter link) that they’ve re-signed defenseman Cam Dineen to a one-year, two-way contract. The deal will pay $750K in the NHL and $90K in the minors. The 23-year-old was a third-round pick of Arizona...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Jets re-sign Logan Stanley

The Winnipeg Jets have come to terms with defenseman Logan Stanley on a two-year contract worth $1.8 million in total. The 23-year old restricted free agent is coming off an impressive rookie season that saw the former first-round pick play in 37 games, eight more in the playoffs. As the...
NHLtheahl.com

Kings re-sign blueliner Strand

The Los Angeles Kings have re-signed defenseman Austin Strand to a one-year, two-way contract. Strand, 24, made his NHL debut with the Kings last season, tallying one assist in 13 games. He also played in 19 games with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, recording one goal and four assists. In three...
NHLRapid City Journal

Klotz re-signs with Rush

The Rapid City Rush have announced that veteran enforcer Garrett Klotz has signed back for his fourth stint with the team. Klotz returned to the Rush last season following a lone year with the division rival Utah Grizzlies. In his second full season with the squad, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound forward logged 52 games, earning a pair of goals, four assists and six points along with 65 PIM.
MLB247Sports

The latest with Aaron Zavala and other Duck MLB signing updates

An impressive season for the 2021 Oregon baseball team reached a higher level in July, with four Ducks selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. Aaron Zavala, Robert Ahlstrom, Cullen Kafka, and Hunter Breault were drafted, with Zavala going in the second round as a below-slot pick, 38th overall. Zavala, the Pac-12 Player of the Year, boosted his draft stock immensely in 2021, showcasing his plus hit tool and plus command of the strike zone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy