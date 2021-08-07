Colusa County sees jump in COVID vaccination rate

Colusa County health officials reported a county vaccination rate of 48.1 percent on Friday, up from the 34 percent rate reported at the end of June.

“The delta variant is in our community, and full vaccination greatly reduces the risk of serious illness and hospitalization,” said Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Gregory Burt. “We urge residents and visitors who remain unvaccinated to strongly consider becoming vaccinated to protect themselves from this dangerous variant, and to help minimize further community spread.”

According to a release issued by Colusa County, as of Wednesday, 10,129 county residents have received at least their first dose, and 8,695 residents have received both their first and second doses.

At this time all individuals 12 years and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and full vaccination is achieved two weeks after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

“I’m especially proud of the targeted outreach that resulted in an increase in vaccination rates amongst our harder-to-reach populations,” said Elizabeth Kelly, Colusa County Health and Human Services director. “Our efforts to inform, educate and engage with our Spanish- speaking population will continue as we address this current variant, and head into the fall season.”

According to the release, Colusa County placed particular focus on COVID-19 outreach within the Latino community and partnered with the Migrant Farm Housing Center and other individual agricultural enterprises to provide targeted clinics. They have also provided on-site clinics at local farmers markets, including the Williams Flea Market, while investing in robust broadcast television campaigns with Univision.

According to data from the California Department of Public Health, 37.3 percent of the eligible Latino population in Colusa County are fully vaccinated.

As of Monday, health officials reported 2,381 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 24 cases since July 26.

Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 22 are active cases in isolation and there are three virus-related hospitalizations at this time.

To date, 2,341 people have recovered from the virus and 18 virus-related deaths have been reported.

As of Monday, 15,130 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 6,455 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 5,040 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.

Those interested in receiving a vaccination can call the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 458-0399 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule a vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.