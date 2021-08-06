City of Marshfield Looking for Residents to Serve on Redistricting Committee

The City of Marshfield is now looking for two city of Marshfield residents to serve on a redistricting committee that will work with three Council representatives. The City of Marshfield is required by law to establish a redistricting committee as a follow-up to the 2020 U.S. Census, which occurs every 10 years. The committee will be tasked to review 2020 Census data and recommend any appropriate adjustments to the City’s district/ward boundary lines.