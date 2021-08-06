Cancel
City of Marshfield Looking for Residents to Serve on Redistricting Committee

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Marshfield is now looking for two city of Marshfield residents to serve on a redistricting committee that will work with three Council representatives. The City of Marshfield is required by law to establish a redistricting committee as a follow-up to the 2020 U.S. Census, which occurs every 10 years. The committee will be tasked to review 2020 Census data and recommend any appropriate adjustments to the City’s district/ward boundary lines.

