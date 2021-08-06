Virginia budget deal reached with compromise on law enforcement pay, DMV walk-in service
RICHMOND — General Assembly budget negotiators reached a compromise on Friday on a plan to spend federal aid that will include a $3,000 one-time bonus this year for sheriff’s deputies, regional jail and state correctional officers, and require the Department of Motor Vehicles to submit a plan within 30 days for reopening all of its offices to walk-services within an additional 30 days.dailyprogress.com
