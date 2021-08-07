Good Samaritan turns in wallet with cash, credit cards: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A person contacted police Aug. 4 about finding a wallet in a parking lot. The wallet contained the owner’s identification as well as cash and credit cards. Dispatch was unable to contact the wallet’s owner. An officer took the wallet to the station and attempted to contact the emergency person listed in the wallet. Police contacted the woman who was the man’s wife. She came to the station and picked it up.www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1