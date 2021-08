My weekly observations and notes about some Canadian baseball stories. –With Cleveland’s top two starters Shane Bieber and Aaron Civale on the 60-day disabled list, Canadian right-hander Cal Quantrill (Port Hope, Ont.) is emerging as the new ace of their staff. He put together the most dominant performance of his MLB career on Friday when he registered a career-high 10 strikeouts and allowed just four hits without walking a batter in seven scoreless innings in Cleveland’s 6-1 win over the Detroit Tigers. After a strong July that saw him go 2-0 with a 2.86 ERA in five starts, he has not allowed an earned run in his first two starts of August. In total, over his past seven starts, the Ontario Terriers and Junior National Team alum is 3-0 with a 1.95 ERA in 41 1/3 innings and has lowered his season ERA to 3.14 in 31 appearances (13 starts).