Round 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind

By Cassie Carlson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Round two of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational wrapped up at the TPC at Southwind. Harris English remained your leader through the second round, shooting a 5-under 65 to keep his 2-shot lead. But creeping up behind him were Cameron Smith and Abraham Ancer.

