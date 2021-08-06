Federal money to be used to improve vaccine uptake in Oklahoma's minority communities, rural areas
OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Department of Health plans to use $43 million in federal funding to combat racial disparities in vaccine uptake. Floritta Pope, director of the Department’s Office of Minority Health and Health Equity, said the state recently received the grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It will be used to address disparities across Oklahoma by focusing primarily on underserved racial, ethnic and rural populations.www.claremoreprogress.com
