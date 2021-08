Keller (0-1) took the loss Wednesday versus Milwaukee. He allowed two runs on a hit and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning. Keller got two outs quickly in the seventh inning, but he allowed the next two batters to reach base on a single and a walk. Chasen Shreve was brought on to face pinch hitter Rowdy Tellez, but Shreve allowed a three-run home run, and the two runs charged to Keller were enough to stick him with the loss. The 28-year-old right-hander continues to produce inconsistent results in a low-leverage role. He has a 7.07 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB through 14 innings this year.