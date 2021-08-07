Cancel
Lemhi County, ID

Air Quality Alert issued for Lemhi by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 17:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lemhi The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Pollution Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Lemhi County of degraded air quality. Due to elevated pollutant levels health impacts may occur. BURNING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT. Air quality is currently in the Unhealthy category and is forecast to range from the Moderate to Unhealthy category. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5). Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. All others should limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. Woodstove Burning Restrictions: Voluntary burn ban for residential wood burning activities. Outdoor Burning Restrictions: All outdoor open burning is prohibited by Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with the rules for the control of air pollution in Idaho. For more information contact DEQ`s Regional Office in Idaho Falls at (208) 528-2650. For real-time air monitoring information, visit DEQ`s website at airquality.deq.idaho.gov. For more information concerning local ordinances contact your local city or county. * Sensitive groups include those with heart and lung disease, older adults, and children.

alerts.weather.gov

