White Light White Night Tickets Still Available

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Covington’s White Linen Night will be postponed according to a post made on social media. Here is what Covington White Linen announced on Facebook:. Regretfully, due to the rapid rise in Covid cases and related hospitalizations in our parish, the annual Covington White Linen for Public Art event will be postponed. We are hopeful that this intermission gives our local health service providers, including our generous sponsors, the additional time they need to do their jobs and keep our community healthy. Please be sure to check in with your favorite downtown Covington merchants and restaurants, as many of them will remain open and provide all hospitality you’ve become accustomed to. The alternate date for White Linen will be determined and announced in the coming days.