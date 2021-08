Manning (2-5) took the loss Friday, coughing up six runs on 10 hits over four innings as the Tigers were downed 6-1 by Cleveland. He struck out three without walking a batter. There were some positives for the rookie, as he kept the ball in the yard and didn't issue a free pass -- the first time he's done both in a start in the majors -- but in general it was another poor showing for Manning. He'll carry a 6.33 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB through 42.2 innings into his next outing.