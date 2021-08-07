Kyle Gibson is providing the Phillies with even more than they expected
PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Gibson can’t believe how much his professional life has improved in a little more than a week. Gibson went from being a starting pitcher for the Texas Rangers, the last-place team in the American League West where the highlight was making the AL all-star team, to helping the Phillies move into first place in the National League East for the first time in three months following a trade-deadline deal.www.poconorecord.com
