One week, five practices are in the books and the Dallas Cowboys are fully engaged in 2021 training camp. While offseason surgeries have sidelined star players such as Amari Cooper and DeMarcus Lawrence, the club has plenty of talent taking the field on a regular basis. Admittedly, that took a hit on Wednesday when starting QB Dak Prescott left practice with shoulder soreness. The club will be as cautious as possible and sit him down for a couple weeks.