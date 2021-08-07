Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Risking Life and Limb to Save Trafficked Women

By Jonathan Curiel
San Francisco Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRIGGER WARNING: Descriptions of human trafficking and sexual violence. Every now and again, the hellish refugee camp in northeastern Syria called Al-Hol makes international news. In 2019, it was when Hoda Muthana, an American-born woman who’d joined the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, which the United Nations has designated as a terrorist organization), was there and did a series of media interviews recanting her earlier strident beliefs and saying she badly wanted to return to the United States. The Trump administration rejected her appeal, followed by a U.S. federal judge who said she was not an American citizen.

www.sfweekly.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Mukwege
Person
Khadija
Person
Hoda Muthana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isil#Black Women#Limb#American#The Islamic State Of Iraq#Isil#The United Nations#Islamic#The Yazidi Home Center#Iraqi#Sf Weekly#Swedish#Kurdish#Syrian Democratic Forces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Country
Iraq
Related
Public SafetyVoice of America

Amnesty: Hundreds of Women, Girls Raped in Ethiopia’s Tigray

WASHINGTON - Amnesty International said this week that Ethiopian government forces, Amhara region’s militia group and Eritrean forces have been systematically raping and abusing hundreds of women and girls in the conflict in the country’s northern Tigray region. As part of a new report, Amnesty spoke to 63 survivors of...
Public Safetypersecution.org

Father and 7-Year-Old Son Beheaded by Jihadist Herdsmen

“The victims identified as Thomas Wollo, 46, and Nggwe Thomas, seven, were said to have been were attacked and beheaded by some herdsmen close to their home in Tafigana village, Bassa LGA, while returning from a choir practice at about 8.50pm on Sunday,” said the news source. The perpetrators of...
Public Safetyprimenewsghana.com

Ethiopia using rape as a strategy in Tigray war - Amnesty

The Ethiopian military and its allies are responsible for widespread sexual violence against women in Tigray, using rape as a strategy of war, Amnesty International says. The scale of violations during the nine-month conflict in the north of the country amounts to war crimes, the human rights group says. One...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
SoccerWashington Post

Something strange is happening in Britain. Covid cases are plummeting instead of soaring.

LONDON — This is a puzzler. Coronavirus cases are plummeting in Britain. They were supposed to soar. Scientists aren't sure why they haven't. The daily number of new infections recorded in the country fell for seven days in a row before a slight uptick Wednesday, when the country reported 27,734 cases. That’s still almost half of where the caseload was a week ago.
Scienceallthatsinteresting.com

Underwater Archaeologists Just Discovered A 2,200-Year-Old Military Shipwreck In Ancient Egypt’s Long-Lost Sunken City

Until the foundation of Alexandria, Thônis-Heracleion served as Ancient Egypt's largest port city on the Mediterranean Sea, where Greek merchants dominated trade. Divers off the Mediterranean coast of Egypt have just discovered the remarkable remnants of an Ancient Greek military vessel. The ship was wrecked in the second century B.C. and hasn’t been seen for thousands of years — as it lay hidden in the ruins of a sunken city called Thônis-Heracleion.
Middle EastPosted by
Daily Mail

Afghan ambassador's daughter is abducted and tortured in Islamabad, days after Pakistan was accused of providing air support for the Taliban in Afghanistan

The daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan was abducted and tortured in Islamabad on Friday. Silsila Alikhil, the 26-year-old daughter of Najibullah Alikhil, was abducted while she was on her way home in the Pakistani capital and held for around five hours. The abduction comes days after Afghanistan's vice-president Amrullah...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

250 M1 Abrams Headed to Russia’s Doorstep

In a recent tweet, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced that Poland would acquire 250 M1A2 Abrams SEPv3, currently the most advanced version of the venerable M1 Abrams in production. Błaszczak minced no words when describing the usefulness of the Abrams platform, stating that the “Abrams will be stationed in eastern Poland. This is the best way to strengthen our defense potential.”
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.

Comments / 1

Community Policy