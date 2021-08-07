Risking Life and Limb to Save Trafficked Women

TRIGGER WARNING: Descriptions of human trafficking and sexual violence. Every now and again, the hellish refugee camp in northeastern Syria called Al-Hol makes international news. In 2019, it was when Hoda Muthana, an American-born woman who’d joined the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, which the United Nations has designated as a terrorist organization), was there and did a series of media interviews recanting her earlier strident beliefs and saying she badly wanted to return to the United States. The Trump administration rejected her appeal, followed by a U.S. federal judge who said she was not an American citizen.