MidMichigan Health Purchasing, Renovating Former Midland Mall Sears
The former Sears building in the Midland Mall has been purchased by MidMichigan Health. Building renovations are expected to begin this fall, and completed by spring 2022. Plans presented by the healthcare provider say the building will be updated to incorporate office space, flexible co-working space, a large conference space for retreats or department meetings, and hoteling offices for employees who work remotely or at another MidMichigan subsidiary.www.kisswtlz.com
