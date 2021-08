The Filet-O-Fish is a simple sando: bun, tartar sauce, breaded white fish, and American cheese (McDonald’s uses a half slice for their compact sandwich, but I go for the gold with a full slice). Once you have all the basic ingredients on hand, you’ll be able to bang out a meal for four in less than an hour. Plus, you can flash freeze the patties in batches and fry them for later sandwiching. The only challenge along the way is the dredging and frying process, which is manageable if you stay organized.