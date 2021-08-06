Cancel
Environment

Temperatures will climb and so will our chance for daily afternoon storms next week

By Lou Scally
localdvm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight will be another nice and dry evening, but clouds will be on the increase. Tune into my WDVM forecast at 5p & 6p Mon-Fri on WDVM, your local weather leader. Have a great night!- Lou Scally.

