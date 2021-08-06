Former Gators Adriana Leon, Deanne Rose win Olympic gold with Canadian women’s soccer team

Just to clear things up: Sam Kerr and Kristie Mewis are together — like together together. The Olympic soccer stars (Kerr plays for Australia and Mewis for the United States) sparked dating rumors when they were photographed embracing after the U.S. Women’s National Team beat the Aussies for a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 5. The sweet moment looked more romantic than friendly, but that didn’t stop Team USA from labeling it an example of “sportsmanship and kindness” on Twitter. Sportsmanship... right.