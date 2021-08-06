Cancel
Former Gators Adriana Leon, Deanne Rose win Olympic gold with Canadian women’s soccer team

By Kevin Wells
WCJB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO, Japan. (WCJB) -For the first time, Canada has claimed an Olympic gold medal in women’s soccer, and two former University of Florida players were part of the ride. Ex-Gators Adriana Leon and Deanne Rose both played for Team Canada in a thrilling gold medal game against Sweden. The game was tied, 1-1 through regulation and extra time. The Canadians prevailed on penalty kicks, 3-2.

