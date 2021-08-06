Gov. Pritzker Signs Legislation at SIUE
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville hosted Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on the Edwardsville campus Thursday, Aug. 5 for the signing of three pieces of legislation. With area legislators looking on, Pritzker signed House Bills 641, 155 and 310, all of which remove financial barriers that have previously prevented individuals from purchasing hygiene products. Specifically, HB 641 requires all Illinois public universities and community colleges to provide free feminine hygiene products in campus bathrooms.www.siue.edu
