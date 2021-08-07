Cancel
Sunset Jams: Rivermist entertains hundreds alongside the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach

By Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 6 days ago
WHITE LAKE — With 715 days having passed since the last Sunset Jams concert, what was another 30 minutes?

Rain late Friday afternoon finally gave way to a rainbow, a gorgeous sunset, and Rivermist entertaining a crowd of a few hundred in the parking lot of the Grand Regal at Goldston’s Beach.

Cliff Bender, Doug Bass, Tony Harrison, Allen Pierce and Greg Adair, a group based out of Fayetteville, had been scheduled for last year but COVID-19 wiped out the concert lineup and many other gatherings.

