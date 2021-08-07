Cancel
Ben Domenech: The American crisis can be the opportunity for American renewal

By Fox News Staff
Cover picture for the articleFox News host Ben Domenech spoke on the challenges facing the United States and what Americans need to do in order to make to difference to defend American values Friday on "Fox News Primetime." BEN DOMENECH: The challenges we face are enormous. From outsourcing to stagnating wages, a disconnected Wall...

Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Hannity: Biden's 'America Last' agenda putting more than just the US at risk

In his Opening Monologue Thursday, "Hannity" host Sean Hannity challenged his audience to name a single positive accomplishment of President Joe Biden or his administration. Hannity said that every decision Biden has made has had tragic or dangerous consequences, from rescinding Donald Trump's border policies and letting in hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants unvetted and largely untested for coronavirus, to "robbing future generations" through record inflation and trillions in new debt and spending.
U.S. Politicstennesseestar.com

Commentary: American Armageddon

Americans are growing angrier by the day in a way different from prior sagebrush revolts such as the 1960s Silent Majority or Tea Party furor of over a decade ago. The rage at the current status quo this time is not just fueled by conservatives. For the first time in their lives, all Americans of all classes and races are starting to fear a self-created apocalypse that threatens their families’ safety and the American way of life.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

American government is heading for a climate-induced legitimacy crisis

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, probably the largest scientific collaboration in human history, has produced its Sixth Assessment Report on climate change. The science is complicated and the pile of evidence is immense, but the basic conclusion is fairly straightforward: Scientists are ever more certain that the global temperature is rising, that it is caused by humans, and that all manner of extreme weather events are connected to this warming. As a pseudonymous physicist summarized, "It's real, it's us, there's strong agreement amongst relevant experts, the impacts could be really severe, we can still do things to limit the impact."
Advocacytimesexaminer.com

The Present American Crisis

“We are actually witnessing a Communist overthrow of the United States in real time.” - James Simpson, author of Who Was Karl Marx?. The United States is experiencing a rampage of revolutionary Marxist inspired social chaos and lawless political disorder. The destruction of property, political order, and many lives seen in over 600 massive, organized riots in 220 American cities by Black Live Matter and Antifa in the last 18 months is only the tip of the iceberg. Black Lives Matter and Antifa are certainly Marxist led and inspired movements, but they are supported by billions of dollars from newly woke big corporations, Big Tech billionaires, and institutional funding. Many more continue to succumb to their bullying protection racket. The new “woke” Marxist ideology and hateful and unforgiving “cancel culture” and obsequious political correctness dominate the social ethic of most of the education, media, and entertainment establishments. It thoroughly dominates the thinking, policies, and actions of the “Biden” Administration—which should more rightly be called the Obama Third Term Administration—and almost every Democrat politician.
Aiken, SCThe Post and Courier

Letter: Border crisis is a real 'American tragedy'

The headline on the July 30 Aiken Standard is "American Tragedy." Biden is quoted as saying that Americans not getting the vaccine is an American tragedy. The real American tragedy is Biden's policy which allows for the unabated illegal immigration occurring at the U.S. Southern border. It is estimated that over 1 million illegals have crossed into the U.S. since Biden took office.
PoliticsKeene Sentinel

Only Americans can tear apart America, by James Poplin

Abraham Lincoln once stated: “America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”. Years ago, people worked together to resolve their differences. Today we see name calling and character assassinations. The Cherokees have a saying: “Don’t judge a man until you have walked a mile in his shoes.” If we are to stop talking past each other, we must understand what that person is saying.
U.S. PoliticsLancaster Online

Examining the crisis in American public life [column]

In December 1972, as he neared completion of his monumental trilogy on the American Civil War, author Shelby Foote wrote to his friend and fellow novelist Walker Percy about the nature of power. Poised to write about Abraham Lincoln’s assassination and the Civil War’s end, Foote observed: “Power doesn’t so...
ImmigrationPosted by
The Week

The census is about to set our politics on fire

Get ready for a new round of "white replacement" tirades from Tucker Carlson. The Washington Post reports that when the first demographic breakdowns from the 2020 census are officially unveiled later this week, they'll show that the number of white people in the country is shrinking. White people will still command a majority, but by thinning margins — making up less than 60 percent of the population, and composing less than half of the under-18 population. By 2045, it's expected that whites will lose their majority status altogether.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reason.com

Howard Mortman: Why Does Congress Pray Every Day?

The United States may be a secular nation but Congress has begun every session since before there was a Bill of Rights with a prayer. In When Rabbis Bless Congress, Howard Mortman explores that weird tradition while paying special attention to Jewish religious leaders whose first appearance came in early 1860, when the pro-slavery, Swedish-born Morris Jacob Raphall addressed Congress weeks before Abraham Lincoln was sworn in as president. Raphall's exotic garb and anodyne invocations of divine blessings were received warmly by both Southern members and The New York Times.
Presidential ElectionGrand Forks Herald

Letter: How can Americans really trust Biden?

I just want to know one thing? How are we as Americans supposed to trust a president and administration that calls unvaccinated US citizens murderers while tens of thousands of Illegal immigrants, many with COVID-19 and 80% unwilling to receive the vaccine upon entering the U.S., are being bused and flown all over the U.S. by the Biden administration daily.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Washington Monthly

No One Can Out-Organize the GOP Plot to End American Democracy

Last week reports emerged that an influential group of White House officials were suggesting that Democrats could “out-organize” Republican attempts to suppress votes:. In private calls with voting rights groups and civil rights leaders, White House officials and close allies of the president have expressed confidence that it is possible to “out-organize voter suppression,” according to multiple people familiar with the conversations.

Comments / 2

