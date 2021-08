Don Coscarelli's Phantasm series of films might not have earned the same notoriety as other genre efforts when they were initially released, but they have since grown a devout following, resulting in the films earning a number of different home video releases. An upcoming release, per Diabolik DVD, will see the first two films collected in one set, with the original Phantasm earning a remaster and Phantasm II being released in the director's cut version. The new Blu-ray set is currently available for pre-order and is expected to hit shelves on October 5th. Series star Angus Scrimm passed away in 2016 and there are currently no reported plans of a sixth film.