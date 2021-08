CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Olympics are here and there is so much excitement in the air. But if I said the words "Track Cycling" would you know anything about that Olympic event. Here with more is the operational supervisor Mark Sexton from Rock Hill Velodrome. The facility here in South Carolina offers so much. The Velodrome track is 250 meter oval with a wall that is pitched at 42 degrees. The wall is sizeable and intimidating. Bikers feverishly race around the oval trying to beat their opponents. Sexton says “Velodrome racing is a lot like NASCAR but with bikes with no brakes.” The racer move extremely fast in and out trying to gain better positioning for the win.