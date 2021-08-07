Severe Weather Statement issued for Bennett, Jackson, Mellette, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 20:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bennett; Jackson; Mellette; Todd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT/1000 PM CDT/ FOR TODD...SOUTHWESTERN MELLETTE...SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON AND NORTHEASTERN BENNETT COUNTIES At 822 PM MDT/922 PM CDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles north of Corn Creek to 5 miles north of Soldier Creek to 2 miles southeast of Fairgrounds Housing, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Ring Thunder, Mission, Antelope and Horse Creek. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
