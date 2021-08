BROOKLY, N.Y. (WPIX) – He was her “miracle baby” and on Tuesday night, he was mauled to death by a dog inside a Brooklyn apartment. Susan Hyre’s 19-month-old son was at home with only his two older siblings, ages 9 and 11, when the family rottweiler attacked at a residence in the Flatbush section of the borough, leaving the toddler with deadly bite wounds to his neck and shoulder.