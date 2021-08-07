Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

Just ahead of the release of the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect in theaters, the film’s star Jennifer Hudson has released her version of the soul legend’s “Ain’t No Way.” The sultry classic is one of 17 Franklin tracks sung by Hudson in the film and on the Respect soundtrack, along with the original song “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which Hudson co-wrote with Carole King and Jamie Hartman. We’ve already gotten a glimpse at Hudson’s show-stopping rendition of Franklin’s signature number “Respect,” along with an audio-only release of King’s most famous song for the Queen of Soul, “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman.” It’s no wonder that Hudson was hand-picked by Franklin herself to play her in a movie. “When I look back on my career, Aretha was like the blueprint of it all,” Hudson previously said in a behind-the-scenes featurette for Respect. “It was like it was destiny in a way.” Along with Hudson in the main role, the Respect cast also includes Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess and Mary J. Blige. The film will premiere in theaters on August 13th, with the entire soundtrack available on streaming the same day.