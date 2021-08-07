Cancel
Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

By Chris Willman
Variety
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarole King and Gerry Goffin wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for Aretha Franklin in 1967. In 2015, Franklin gave King a gift back, by singing “Natural Woman” for her when she was being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. The songwriter’s visible reaction, capture on video alongside fellow attendee Barack Obama’s, was almost as priceless as the Queen of Soul’s performance itself.

variety.com

Comments / 2

Comments / 2

