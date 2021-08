Perhaps one of the most maligned and misunderstood cryptos in the top ten is XRP. True believers stand by it and haters continue hating. We are XRP agnostic and are fascinated by all the cryptos. It’s been several years since CEO Brad Garlinghouse joined us on this very show. In episode 538, we are pleased to speak with David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer of Ripple, to go deeper down the rabbit hole. Love it or hate it, we’re here to talk all things Ripple and XRP on this “May the Schwartz be with you” episode #538 of the Bad Crypto Podcast.