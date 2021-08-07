Governor disappointed in special session, explains plan to handle the surge in cases

“It’s not a good day,” the governor said as he opened a news conference with a huge increase in new cases that seems likely to continue to fuel more hospital demand. The governor is proclaiming a public health emergency effective today, extending for 60 days, though it will require review by the legislature under the new legislation. He’s asked for federal assistance, which will send a team to help the state cope with the surge in cases, and he wants to institute waivers that would ease hiring health people from other states.