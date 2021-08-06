Sprint Football? New Midwest League Provides Hopes For More Westward Growth

PHOENIX – Darrin Kenney had already seen a wide swath of the football world before 2015. After getting his start at Division III Lycoming College in Pennsylvania, the lineman and two-time Arizona Rattlers captain played 10 seasons in the Arena Football League across four teams, coached for two more and broadcasted for yet another. He played with Jay Gruden, crossed paths with Kurt Warner and worked in concert with the Tennessee Titans. So Kenney was surprised when his old Lycoming teammate Mike Pearson told him about a domain of football that was totally unfamiliar.