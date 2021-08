Last year, Motorola released two Edge phones, marking its return to the flagship phone market. There were no Moto Mod pins or foldable screens, but the Edge and Edge+ looked nice with the curvy OLEDs, though I didn't think they were very nice to hold. Now, there are new Edge phones, and they look... different. The Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro (above), and Edge 20 Lite lack the curved display, but the overall design does look more refined than last year's Edges. Those in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia will get to experience all three versions of the phone, but the US will only get one 2021 Edge at some point this fall. Which one? Your guess is as good as ours.