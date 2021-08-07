KILGORE'S CORNER: Talking dove season

Remember last winter when the Southern Tier got pounded with four feet of snow, breaking not only records but all of our shovels? Of course, you do. You might not want to remember all the snow that we got last winter much less think about the possibility of another winter of getting pounded on. Sure we live in the Northeast where snow in winter is a given, but most people didn't love getting 3.5 feet of it all in one day. If the Farmers' Almanac winter weather prediction is even remotely accurate you might want to buy a couple of extra shovels just in case because they're not saying that we'll get nearly 4 feet of snow all in one fell swoop, but they're also not saying we won't.