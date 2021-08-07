Cancel
NFL

Josh Allen contract extension: Complete coverage of momentous day in Buffalo sports

By Jay Skurski
Buffalo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills quarterback Josh Allen signed a six-year contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2028. The deal is the most lucrative in Buffalo sports history.

buffalonews.com

Related
NFLYardbarker

All-Pro WR Stefon Diggs reacts to Josh Allen's massive contract extension

Josh Allen signed a massive contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, and you can probably guess how Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs felt about the news. Shortly after the Bills announced that they agreed to a six-year extension with Allen, Diggs shared the famous Terrell Owens “that’s my quarterback” meme on Twitter.
NFLbaltimoreravens.com

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Reacts to Josh Allen's Contract Extension

The Buffalo Bills became the first team to sign their quarterback as Josh Allen inked a six-year, $258 million deal last week. Lamar Jackson took notice, but it didn't seem to move the needle for the Ravens' signal-caller who is similarly in contract extension discussions. "That's good for him, but...
NFLCBS Sports

Bills' Josh Allen: Inks six-year extension

The Bills and Allen agreed Friday on a six-year contract extension, which runs through the 2028 season. The deal is reportedly worth $258 million. Losing Allen was never really going to be an option, but the team also didn't want to have the franchise quarterback in limbo and no one was going to negotiate if the season got started and Allen didn't have an extension. Now that this is out of the way, Allen can continue to focus on getting the Bills over the hump following last season's AFC Championship Game appearance. He'll be one of the first three quarterbacks off the board in almost any fantasy format.
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: Josh Allen extension will prove costly

Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. Josh Allen signed an extension with the Buffalo Bills on Friday, and the Cleveland Browns will end up paying because of it. The Cleveland Browns...
NFLallfans.co

CBS Sports: Getting Josh Allen extension now makes ‘too much sense’

The Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have yet to sign a long-term extension. Despite that, for a couple of reasons, it only seems like a matter a time. Both sides have publicly said they want a deal to get done. In addition, Allen is still under contract through 2022 after the team picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal earlier this offseason.
NFLchatsports.com

Brandon Beane talks Josh Allen contract “momentum”

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane spoke to the media on the first day of training camp and was asked a number of questions about the most burning topics of the offseason. Notably, Beane was asked about the possibility of a shiny, new contract for quarterback Josh Allen. “Josh is...
NFLFanSided

Buffalo Bills: Josh Allen off to a fast start in training camp

Josh Allen is coming off a career year with the Buffalo Bills, one that included setting multiple franchise records and finishing runner-up in the MVP voting. Even though Allen has improved every year he has been in the NFL when a player makes that type of jump it opens the question of whether or not there will be some regression moving forward.
NFLPosted by
Laramie Live

Buffalo Bills Fans Are In Shock At Josh Allen’s Ranking in ‘Madden 22′

When I was a kid and into my teenage years, I absolutely loved playing Madden video games. If you're unfamiliar, they're a yearly video game that features all the NFL teams. It allows you to play games, create teams, create players, manage rosters and even be the GM of a team for years and years. It's truly one of the more fun experiences you can have for a football fan.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Josh Allen Shares Honest Admission On Contract Situation

Heading into their fourth season together, the Buffalo Bills and rising-superstar quarterback Josh Allen have still yet to come to a contract extension agreement. And while longterm security would certainly benefit the 25-year-old QB, Allen doesn’t seem too concerned about a deal getting done. “It’s honestly the least of my...
NFLWHEC TV-10

Bills QB Josh Allen on development during offseason

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — One of the most commonly asked questions during Buffalo Bills training camp is always: How did Josh Allen look?. He got quite the glowing review from one of his newer teammates Thursday. Emmanuel Sanders said he saw Allen make a throw to Cole Beasley that was...
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills: Brandon Beane smart to set deadline for Josh Allen extension

Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen during mandatory mini camp. Jg 061521 Allen 1. It is reported that the Buffalo Bills have set a deadline for completing Josh Allen’s extension this offseason. According to John Wawrow of The Associated Press, general manager Brandon Beane has essentially set a deadline sometime before the first regular season game to work out a contract extension with their star quarterback Josh Allen.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

Top 10 Buffalo Bills 25 and under—No. 1: QB Josh Allen

We’ve reached the top of the list of young Buffalo Bills, and the number one name is no surprise. He just turned 25 this spring, after a season that made him the runner-up for NFL MVP. The young player with far and away the best combination of talent, production, and importance to the team is franchise quarterback Josh Allen.
NFLFanSided

Should Josh Allen be involved in personnel decisions for the Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen transformed into an elite quarterback in 2020. Every elite quarterback thinks that they deserve some say in their team’s personnel decisions. Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson all have reportedly requested more input on their respective teams’ personnel decisions to varying degrees of success. Brady...
NFLWKYC

What does Josh Allen's $258 million contract extension mean for Baker Mayfield?

BEREA, Ohio — On Friday, Josh Allen agreed to a six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills that is reportedly worth $258 million -- $150 million of which is guaranteed. But while Allen has plenty of reason to celebrate as he now lays claim to the second-richest contract in all of football, trailing only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2020 second-team All-Pro selection likely wasn't the only quarterback on Lake Erie thrilled with his new deal. Nearly 200 miles away from the Bills' training camp in Orchard Park, New York, Baker Mayfield took the practice field in Berea on Friday, now knowing that the market has been set for his own extension negotiations with the Cleveland Browns.
NFLPosted by
Cleveland.com

How Josh Allen’s extension impacts Baker Mayfield’s, and more: Hey, Mary Kay! video from Day 8 of Browns training camp

BEREA, Ohio -- In this Hey, Mary Kay! video above, we tackle how Josh Allen’s $43 million a year extension will impact Baker Mayfield’s negotiations, and more. We also discuss why Jadeveon Clowney is so happy here after not wanting to come initially, and how Clowney and Myles Garrett are battle-testing Jack Conkling and Jedrick Wills Jr. for the season.

