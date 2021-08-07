Josh Allen contract extension: Complete coverage of momentous day in Buffalo sports

BEREA, Ohio — On Friday, Josh Allen agreed to a six-year contract with the Buffalo Bills that is reportedly worth $258 million -- $150 million of which is guaranteed. But while Allen has plenty of reason to celebrate as he now lays claim to the second-richest contract in all of football, trailing only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the 2020 second-team All-Pro selection likely wasn't the only quarterback on Lake Erie thrilled with his new deal. Nearly 200 miles away from the Bills' training camp in Orchard Park, New York, Baker Mayfield took the practice field in Berea on Friday, now knowing that the market has been set for his own extension negotiations with the Cleveland Browns.
