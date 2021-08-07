Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

TargetRecruit Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Stamford Advocate
 6 days ago

Chris Jordan’s expertise will help staffing firms leverage TargetRecruit’s enterprise software. TargetRecruit, a leading provider of enterprise software for staffing and recruiting firms built on Salesforce, has appointed Chris Jordan as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Jordan has over 25 years of experience in technology with 10 years at Robert Half, one of the largest users of Salesforce in the world. During his tenure, most recently as Director of Enterprise Applications and Data Services, he managed one of the teams that helped build the company’s custom applicant tracking system (ATS) on Salesforce. Jordan will work closely with TargetRecruit’s president Andy Wigderson to help enterprise clients maximize their IT investment and efficiently scale solutions on TargetRecruit.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Middle Office#Targetrecruit#Salesforce#Cto#Ats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Posted by
MyChesCo

Imvax Appoints Josh Muntner as Chief Financial Officer

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Imvax announced the appointment of Josh Muntner as the company’s chief financial officer effective August 31, 2021. “We are proud to further bolster our leadership team with the appointment of Josh, who brings to Imvax significant expertise in areas of capital markets and fundraising which will be instrumental to our continued trajectory of growth,” said John P. Furey, CEO of Imvax. “I also want to express my profound thanks to Art Howe, co-founder of Imvax and outgoing CFO, for his tireless efforts building the company over the years. We are at a point of exciting momentum as we progress clinical development of IGV-001 and look to expand our platform to address other solid tumors.”
BusinessPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Beep Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Grow Autonomous Testing Footprint

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beep – a global leader in multi-passenger, electric, autonomous mobility solutions today announced the appointment of Aubrey Vaughan as chief revenue officer. With more than 25 years of experience in autonomous and advanced technologies for the Department of Defense, various intelligence communities and most recently serving as senior vice president of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) leader, PrecisionHawk, Vaughan is poised to drive Beep's aggressive expansion plans across multiple verticals and geographies.
BusinessStamford Advocate

TraknProtect Appoints Chris Wieland to Board of Advisors

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 12, 2021. TraknProtect, a pioneer of location-based technology purpose-built for the hotel industry and a leading employee safety button provider for several major hotel brands, announces the appointment of Chris Wieland to the company's Board of Advisors. In his role, he will provide his technical and industry expertise with the executive management team, aiding in the development and implementation of new offerings and market initiatives as the company continues to expand globally.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Adagene Announces Appointment Of Interim Chief Medical Officer And New Members Of Scientific And Strategic Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. ("Adagene" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced appointment of an interim Chief Medical Officer and new members of its Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board (the "SAB"). The appointments include pioneers in the immuno-oncology field: Steven Fischkoff, M.D., Stanley Frankel, M.D., FACP and Robert Spiegel, M.D., FACP.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. Appoints New Chief Financial Officer And Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) ("DMG" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces today that it the appointment of Heather Sim as Chief Financial Officer (replacing Ryan Cheung, formerly CFO and Corporate Secretary) and John Kim as Corporate Secretary.
Businessmartechseries.com

Quantum Appoints Industry Veteran John Hurley as Chief Revenue Officer

Leader from Cisco, Dell to lead the company’s global expansion and scale the go-to-market footprint. Quantum Corporation announced the appointment of John Hurley as Chief Revenue Officer. Hurley is an accomplished sales leader with more than 25 years of experience selling to and growing some of the world’s largest enterprise accounts and building high-performing teams. His experience will be instrumental in driving Quantum’s global expansion and the company’s evolution from hardware appliance vendor to subscription-based software and as-a-Service provider of comprehensive video and data management and analysis solutions.
BusinessBusiness Insider

IMCO appoints Rossitsa Stoyanova as Chief Investment Officer

Stoyanova replaces outgoing CIO Jean Michel and will lead world class investment team. TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Management Corporation of Ontario (IMCO) today announced that Rossitsa Stoyanova has been appointed as Chief Investment Officer, effective September 13, 2021. She reports to President & Chief Executive Officer Bert Clark and will be based in IMCO's Toronto office.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

DLT Solutions Names Lloyd McCoy Director of Market Intelligence

Technology solutions aggregator DLT Solutions, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, has added Lloyd McCoy as the director of market intelligence within DLT’s Office of the Chief Technology Officer. McCoy will steer DLT’s market intelligence direction including sizing addressable markets, uncovering key opportunities for DLT’s channel partners and...
Businessaithority.com

Hitachi Vantara Appoints Mark Ablett as President to Drive Continued Resurgence of Its Digital Infrastructure Business

Hitachi Vantara, the digital infrastructure, data management and analytics, and digital solutions subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., announced the promotion of sales and go-to-market leader Mark Ablett to the role of President, Digital Infrastructure Business Unit. Hitachi Vantara’s Digital Infrastructure Business Unit serves 80% of the Fortune 100 with data storage,...
Businesscalifornianewswire.com

Aligned Technology Solutions Places 52 on the 2021 CRN® Fast Growth 150 List

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aligned Technology Solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company®, has named Aligned Technology Solutions to its 2021 Fast Growth 150 list in 52nd place. With this list, CRN recognizes the fastest-growing North American technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants for their significant growth and meaningful performance over the previous two years.
Businessprweek.com

Arcadis appoints new global corporate comms chief

He has joined from industrial services firm ERIKS, where he has spent the past four years as director of comms. Arcadis has a workforce numbering 27,000 across 70 countries and generated net revenue of €2.5bn in 2020. Its many projects include working on part of the infrastructure for the HS2 rail link in England.
BusinessElkhart Truth

IMG Appoints Steve Paraboschi as Chief Executive Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®), an industry-leading international medical insurance, global assistance, and travel insurance company, is pleased to announce that Steve Paraboschi has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In addition to his new role, Paraboschi will continue to serve as President of IMG.
BusinessDaily Mining Gazette

Calumet Electronics names chief technology officer to lead next-generation technologies

CALUMET ― Calumet Electronics has elevated its commitment to producing on-shore, next-generation printed circuit boards for the American electronics industry with the appointment of Dr. Meredith LaBeau as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Naming a CTO is an essential step in strengthening Calumet’s corporate structure and advancing its business strategy. Chief Technology Officer is an executive-level position focused on internal and external science and technology advancement.
Businessaithority.com

Infinipoint Appoints Dave Burton Chief Marketing Officer

Burton to Lead Strategic Marketing Initiatives and Accelerate Company Growth. Infinipoint, provider of the first Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS)–a comprehensive device identity and security solution that is a critical part of a Zero Trust approach to secure device access–today announced that Dave Burton has been named Chief Marketing Officer. Burton brings more than 30 years of software and technology marketing experience to the team, including two decades focused on information security.
Businessaithority.com

Cosaic Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Joerg Ruetschi Brings Operational Excellence to Accelerate Growth Across Both Chartiq and Finsemble Product Lines. Cosaic, a fast-growing fintech company that provides workflow solutions for the finance industry, has announced the appointment of Joerg Ruetschi as Chief Operating Officer. Based out of Cosaic’s London headquarters, Ruetschi has over 20 years of experience building, scaling, and transforming businesses at the intersection of technology and finance. The appointment accelerates Cosaic into its next growth stage, with a particular focus on Finsemble, the desktop interoperability platform.
Businessaithority.com

Docebo Announces Appointment Of Rudy Valdez As Its New Chief Operating Officer And The Transition Of Martino Bagini To Chief Corporate Development Officer

Docebo Inc. a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced that Rudy Valdez has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Valdez brings over 30 years of senior cloud and technology leadership experience to his new role at Docebo. He spent the past 16 years at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he helped to establish and build Amazon’s cloud computing business, founding the Sales and Business Development function within AWS just prior to its launch in 2006. Mr. Valdez most recently held the position of VP, Solutions Architecture and Training & Certification, where he focused on developing and sharing architectural best practices and helping educate millions of customers and partners in the AWS ecosystem on cloud technologies and approaches. Prior to joining Amazon, Rudy has held various software development, business development, and partner management positions at NASA/JPL, Xerox, Rational Software, and IBM. Mr. Valdez holds Computer Science degrees from UCLA and the University of Washington.
Businessaithority.com

Morphisec Appoints Michael Gerard as Chief Marketing Officer

Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, is proud to announce that it has appointed Michael Gerard as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Morphisec, deployed on over 8 million endpoints, offers enterprises cutting-edge cyber prevention that automatically stops the most dangerous attacks in an automated and easy-to-manage manner without impacting users, performance, or IT teams, while conserving costs and achieving best-in-class efficacy.
BusinessPosted by
HIT Consultant

Cedar Appoints Krishna Rao as Chief Financial Officer

– Cedar, a New York City-based innovative healthcare financial technology platform, announced it has named Krishna Rao as Cedar’s first Chief Financial Officer (CFO). – Rao brings over 15 years of experience growing businesses, most recently serving as Global Head of Corporate and Business Development for Airbnb. In this role, he led and supported financings totaling over $10 billion in equity and debt capital, including the company’s initial public offering last year, and led Airbnb’s acquisition and partnership activity globally. Prior to Airbnb, Rao worked as an investor in Blackstone’s Private Equity Group and at Bain & Company as a management and strategy consultant.
Businessaithority.com

Entrata Appoints Heather Gagon as New Chief People Officer

Company Looks to Fill Hundreds of Job Openings as IT Experiences Rapid Growth. Entrata, the multifamily industry’s most comprehensive technology platform, announced the promotion of Heather Gagon to Chief People Officer. Continuing its rapid growth, the company looks to fill hundreds of job openings across the business, including engineering, customer success, project management, marketing and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy