Despite dwindling presence of red tide, marine life continues to suffer around Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. - Environmental officials around Tampa Bay are hopeful the worst of red tide is coming to an end. Zero to low concentrations of the red tide algae Karenia brevis has been detected in Tampa Bay and beaches along the Pinellas County coastline, south of Indian Rocks, have low to medium concentrations of the organism, according to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.www.fox13news.com
