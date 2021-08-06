Cancel
The Weeknd launches new era with disco-tinged Take My Breath

Elk Valley Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd launches new era with disco-tinged Take My Breath. The Weeknd has launched his new era with the release of the disco-tinged single 'Take My Breath' and its strobe-heavy promo.

Posted by
Pitchfork

The Weeknd’s New “Take My Breath” Video Pulled from IMAX Theaters Due to Epilepsy Concerns

The Weeknd’s music video for his upcoming single “Take My Breath” was scheduled to show in Imax theaters this week prior to screenings of Suicide Squad. According to new reports by Variety and TMZ, however, the visual, which reportedly includes intense strobe lighting, has been pulled due to concerns over potential seizures. A representative for the Weeknd confirmed the news to Pitchfork. The single and video will still be released this Friday on YouTube.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: The Weeknd – ‘Take My Breath’

Via a surprise announcement Monday (August 2), The Weeknd probably took the breath of some of his hardcore fans when he announced his new single – ‘Take My Breath’ – would arrive Friday (August 6). Teased via an Olympics ad for the Team USA Women’s Track & Field team (as...
Outsider.com

McKayla Maroney Wears a Hot Pink Two-Piece as She Updates Fans on New Endeavor

Former Olympian McKayla Maroney is showing the world that her time on mats was just one successful chapter of her versatile life. Since retiring from gymnastics, Maroney has dipped her pointed toes in many other hobbies and talents. Besides filling Instagram with stunning selfies, the former gymnast also created a designated account for mental health, beauty and wellness. She has also been busy writing songs, painting and designing.
Posted by
Audacy

WORLD PREMIERE: The Weeknd - 'Take My Breath'

The Weeknd has been teasing his new era for minute now, and as he dropped hints here and there, we grew progressively more hype with Well, the time has finally come, as his newest single “Take My Breath” has officially premiered.
hotradiomaine.com

(Watch) The Weeknd – Take My Breath

The Weeknd is here for the end-of-summer-jam entries. On Friday morning, he released his new single, Take My Breath. The dancy tune has an electronic feel to it. The video was pulled from IMAX theaters because of the flashing lights. YouTube even has an epilepsy warning for it.
