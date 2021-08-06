The Weeknd launches new era with disco-tinged Take My Breath

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Calling all ASAP Mob fans, a new sneaker collab between the music group and Vans is here.
Available now exclusively at Pacsun.com and at Pacsun locations is the ASAP Worldwide x Vans Old Skool collection, reimagining the classic skate shoe with a new fiery design.
According to the Calif.-based retail chain, this capsule was designed by its first-ever guest artistic director, ASAP Rocky. The ASAP Worldwide x Vans Old Skool collab is presented in three colorways including in black, white, and silver reflective...
