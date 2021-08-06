The Weeknd launches new era with disco-tinged Take My Breath

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dear Reader, you may (or may not) already know that the second season of Bridgerton is confirmed, so while you impatiently wait for brand-new episodes of the Netflix period drama to roll out, we have some other exciting news to share: Shondaland teamed up with Meena Harris's social-justice brand Phenomenal and Nell Diamond's Hill House Home (a.k.a. the lifestyle brand behind the always-sold-out Nap Dress) to release a capsule of “Regencycore” pieces that you'll be burning for the second you lay eyes on them.